‘BJP spreading fake news about West Bengal’, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday held a meeting with party’s Member of Legislative Assemblys (MLAs), Member of Parliament (MPs) and Ministers. After the meeting, Banerjee made a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She said that BJP is trying to spread fake news in the state and to counter it TMC will campaign door to door.

“BJP is trying to spread fake news about West Bengal. TMC will campaign from door to door. Save democracy, we don’t want EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine), return to the ballot. There should be a fact-finding committee on EVMs,” TMC supremo told reporters.