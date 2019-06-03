Bumrah undergoes doping test ahead of the first match

Bumrah is the sharpest weapon that India possesses in this season. He is a favorite among the bowlers. Bumrah will undergo the doping test as India is ready for its first official match on Wednesday.

Dope control official collected his samples during the training session at Rosebawl stadium Southampton. Urine and blood samples were collected within 45 minutes time interval. WADA conducts a doping test before every ICC event. BCCI spokesmen confirmed that the bowler has undergone the test.