Latest NewsSports

Bumrah undergoes doping test ahead of the first match

Jun 3, 2019, 10:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bumrah is the sharpest weapon that India possesses in this season. He is a favorite among the bowlers. Bumrah will undergo the doping test as India is ready for its first official match on Wednesday.

Dope control official collected his samples during the training session at Rosebawl stadium Southampton. Urine and blood samples were collected within 45 minutes time interval. WADA conducts a doping test before every ICC event. BCCI spokesmen confirmed that the bowler has undergone the test.

Tags

Related Articles

How-to-get-rid-of-Pimples

How To Pop A Pimple the Right Way

Jan 24, 2019, 01:06 pm IST
Apple celebrates Earth Day

With new robot Daisy, Apple to celebrates Earth Day

Apr 20, 2018, 07:35 am IST

‘Brother’s Day’: Kalabhavan Shajon’s directorial debut starring Prithviraj started

Mar 10, 2019, 09:35 pm IST

Priya Prakash Varrier’s latest Instagram pics goes viral : See Pics

Dec 13, 2018, 08:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close