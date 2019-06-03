Canada Shuts its Embassy in Venezuela

Following disagreements with Maduro’s government Canada announces the shutting down of its embassy in Venezuela temporarily. Canada is one among the 50 nations which recognize Juan Guido as its acting president.

The reason for the shutting down is pointed as Maduro’s policies that curtail the foreign embassies to function. Canadian Foreign Minister Christia Freeland said that they were left with no choice. Canada joins the US which pulled out its embassy on March. Canada is part of the Lima group aimed to bring peace in Venezuela. The land is affected by shortage of food, medicines etc. While the Maduro faction accuses US sanctions for the short comings, the critics says it as the result of corruption and mismanagement.