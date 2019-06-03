Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Crocodile enters 77-yr-old woman’s kitchen ; video goes viral

Jun 3, 2019, 06:28 pm IST
Less than a minute

A 77-year-old woman in Florida, US found out that an 11-foot alligator had broken into her kitchen on Friday. A video showing the alligator inside the kitchen went viral on social media. “During apprehension, the alligator knocked over several bottles of wine. The red liquid in the video is wine, not blood,” police said while sharing the video on Twitter.

We know you’ve been chomping at the bit for more visuals from today’s alligator trespassing in Clearwater The male alligator was 10 to 11 feet in length. During the apprehension, the alligator knocked over several bottles of wine. The red liquid in the video is wine, not blood.

