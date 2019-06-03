Crocodile enters 77-yr-old woman’s kitchen ; video goes viral

A 77-year-old woman in Florida, US found out that an 11-foot alligator had broken into her kitchen on Friday. A video showing the alligator inside the kitchen went viral on social media. “During apprehension, the alligator knocked over several bottles of wine. The red liquid in the video is wine, not blood,” police said while sharing the video on Twitter.

