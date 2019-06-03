Latest NewsIndia

Doctor thrashes patient at Medical college hospital : Watch Video

Jun 3, 2019, 10:43 pm IST
In a shocking incident, a resident doctor was seen thrashing a patient. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur on Sunday. In the video which went viral on social media, the resident wearing a blue shirt and surgical mask can be seen beating the patient.

The doctor slapped the patient multiple times. He even climbed to the bed to thrash the patient. After some time, another doctor intervened and took the doctor away. However, what prompted the doctor to thrash the patient is not clear yet.

