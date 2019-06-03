Here’s why Divya Spandana deleted her Twitter account

Congress’ social media in-charge Divya Spandana on Monday put rest to all the rumours that she has parted ways with the grand old party. Divya Spandana said that there are no political reasons behind her decision to opt out of Twitter. Congress IT cell chief whose real name is Ramya deleted her Twitter account along with her tweet history on Sunday.

It’s just a preference, that’s all…Needed some digital downtime. That’s all,” reported Times Nows quoting Spandana as saying. Besides Spandana another member of Congress IT cell, Chirag Patnaik, also deleted his account on the micro-blogging site. The Congress social media in-charge deleted her Twitter account days after she congratulated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nirmala Sitharaman for taking charge as Finance Minister.

Spandana had tweeted, “Congratulations @nsitharaman on taking charge of a portfolio that was only last held by another woman, Indira Gandhiji in 1970 – makes us womenfolk proud! The GDP not looking great, I’m sure you will do your best to revive the economy. You have our support. Best wishes.”