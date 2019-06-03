How to Control anger in Public places? The Manhatten formula is this

Anger causes many problems in human life. It is the least predictable emotion which has long lasting after effects too. What will we do if we are angry in public places? We may control it or may enter in quarrel with strangers. But the news from Manhattan is heartening for short tempered people. Public puching bags are installed in Manhatten to reduce the stress levels of people.

Stressed people can outpour their anger by punching these bags. Many studies noted that Americans are the most stressed people in the world. This new initiative is aimed for the welfare of the people. US design Studio is the brain behind this. It is pointed that Punching the bags would reduce stress