Mamata Banerjee Vows to Oppose Jai Shri Ram Chants to Protect Nation’s Secular Nature

Jun 3, 2019, 09:40 am IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was recently seen losing her cool at people chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. BJP MP Arjun Singh, in response to her attitude, had said his party would send “10 lakh postcards with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on them” to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief. Now Mamata herself has opened up about why she opposes the Jai Shri ram chants.

In a Facebook post, Banerjee said that the BJP is using religious slogan Jai Shri Ram as their party slogan in a misconceived manner by way of mixing religion with politics.

“This is a deliberate attempt to sell hatred ideology through vandalism and violence which we must oppose together. One can fool some people sometimes, but cannot fool all the people all the time” writes Mamata on her Fb.

“We have to and would oppose such moves of BJP very strongly in order to keep the secular character of the country as enshrined in our constitution. I appeal to all the people of the country and the state to give a befitting reply to hatred politics and show respect to our country’s glorious culture and heritage” she adds.

We wish to inform the people that some BJP supporters are trying to spread hatred ideology through one section of media…

Gepostet von Mamata Banerjee am Sonntag, 2. Juni 2019

