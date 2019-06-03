Latest NewsEntertainment

Mammootty or Mohanlal? Who is the Better Actor? Check out What Chekuthan Says

Jun 3, 2019, 08:13 am IST
Less than a minute

Chekuthan is a youtube channel handled by a man who calls himself ‘Chekuthan’ (means devil) and is known for his honest and candid opinion about different issues. He holds nothing back, minces no words and doesn’t spare anybody when it comes to criticisms in his own style. His opinions have landed him amidst criticisms many times as certain section has not liked his certain opinions. In a video posted on June 1, he takes the toughest question in Mollywood. Who is the better actor? Mammootty or Mohanlal.

Chekuthan thinks Mammootty is the better actor and explains the reasons for his opinion in his own style. Watch video here

video courtesy: Chekuthan

