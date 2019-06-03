Medical Negligence; Kerala women with “No Cancer” given Chemotherapy

In the case of the medical negligence, the women who is hailing from Alappuzha who did not have cancer actually was given chemotherapy on the basis of lab report which is really false.

The incident came to limelight when the victim had lost all her hairs in a single chemotherapy session.

It was later that the doctors found she doesn’t have cancer.

The state government has ordered a probe into the matter.

The victim Rejani is a native from Alappuzha district, sought treatment for a tumour. The lab where she conducted biopsy claimed she had cancer.

A chemotherapy session was conducted at the Medical College Kottayam on the basis of this report.

“The woman had given a complaint earlier at the medical college and we had conducted an inquiry with a medical team. It was not possible to take action against the doctors as they started treatment based on the lab report,” Dr Jayakumar TK, Superintendent, Kottayam Medical College hospital told TNM.

The health minister has ordered a probe into the case and to submit the report as soon as possible