KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Medical Negligence; Kerala women with “No Cancer” given Chemotherapy

Jun 3, 2019, 01:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the case of the medical negligence, the women who is hailing from Alappuzha who did not have cancer actually was given chemotherapy on the basis of lab report which is really false.

The incident came to limelight when the victim had lost all her hairs in a single chemotherapy session.

It was later that the doctors found she doesn’t have cancer.

The state government has ordered a probe into the matter.

The victim Rejani is a native from Alappuzha district, sought treatment for a tumour. The lab where she conducted biopsy claimed she had cancer.

A chemotherapy session was conducted at the Medical College Kottayam on the basis of this report.

“The woman had given a complaint earlier at the medical college and we had conducted an inquiry with a medical team. It was not possible to take action against the doctors as they started treatment based on the lab report,” Dr Jayakumar TK, Superintendent, Kottayam Medical College hospital told TNM.

The health minister has ordered a probe into the case and to submit the report as soon as possible

 

Tags

Related Articles

nipah

Finally the source of Nipah spread in Kerala confirmed

Jul 3, 2018, 05:46 pm IST

GST good for government but bad for people: Congress

Jul 8, 2017, 03:58 pm IST

Congress Speaker resigns from the post and will join BJP

Nov 5, 2018, 02:43 pm IST
pfi

BJP demands ban on PFI , Congress says ‘No’

Feb 22, 2018, 09:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close