Nipah not confirmed, 86 under observation : Health Minister KK Shylaja

Central Kerala is in the grip of a Nipah scare after preliminary findings by the Virology Institute, Alappuzha raised the suspicion that a youngster, admitted in a private hospital with fever, might have contracted the deadly virus.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Health Minister KK Shylaja said that though the initial medical tests at the Virology Institute suggested a suspected case of Nipah, a final confirmation can only be made after the results from the National Virology Institute, Pune are received.

86 people who came in contact with the patient are under treatment.

She urged people not to panic and said the government has taken all precautions to contain the spread of another possible outbreak.

“Kerala’s health network is capable of handling any emergencies. While we need to be cautious, there is no cause for panic. We have ramped up a series of measures to tackle the problem,” she said.

A control room has been opened at the collector’s office. The public can call at 1077 for information and clearing doubts. The public can also contact the Health Department’s 1056 for assistance.

The health minister requested to avoid spreading fake news regarding Nipah. She also advised the public to seek medical treatment if there is high fever and chronic cough.