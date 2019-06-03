“Poor electoral results of Congress has left pain in heart of Rahul Gandhi” says this Congress chief

UP Congress Chief Raj Babbar has asserted that the Poor electoral results of the Congress party in the state have left the party president Rahul Gandhi in pain.

Babbar has asserted the condition in his interview which is first after the election results.

He has also asserted that Gandhi considered Amethi not just as his parliamentary constituency, but his family.

“Rahul Gandhi ji did so much for Amethi and he considered Amethi as his family. He never viewed it as his constituency. Now, the family members have given such a verdict,” the UP Congress chief he told media.

One thing, which I am 100 percent sure is the fact that despite becoming an MP (from Wayanad), there will be pain in the heart of Rahul ji and also among the people of Amethi… that a person who considered Amethi as his family and gave an identity to Amethi, we did not allow a person from our family to emerge (victorious),” he said.

“She (Priyanka) did her job. But, party workers, local leaders, candidates, and the organization could not accumulate the (electoral) benefits from it. Rahul ji worked so hard and Priyanka ji worked with such a high degree of enthusiasm,” he added.