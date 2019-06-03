US Forces Killed Rashid Abdulla- Kerala IS Module Leader

Rashid Abdulla, leader of the Kerala module of Islamic State group, is reportedly killed in Afghanistan almost a month ago. This information was revealed by a member of the ISIS, who according to a report by the Times of India (TOI), is the operative from Khorasan province of Afghanistan.

The Telegram account of Abdulla, who belonged to Kasaragod district of Kerala, was silent for more than two months. Times of India managed to access a message sent by an unidentified IS operative from Khorasan province of Afghanistan, revealing that he was killed in US bombings.

. “Total three Indian brothers, two Indian ladies, and four kids got killed,” said the message

Abdulla was the leader of the 21 people from Kerala who migrated to Afghanistan on May 2016 to join the ISIS, His wife Ayesha also went along with him. A teacher at the Peace International School in Kozhikode, Abdulla was the person who motivated other members in the team to leave the country and join the ISIS.