Congress MLA quits party to join BJP

In a big setback to Congress, party strongman Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Tuesday resigned from the party citing staying with the party would have been “inappropriate” for him. Although he remained tight-lipped about his future, reports suggest that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon. Also, speculation is rife that 10 more Congress MLAs are likely to follow into his footsteps and quit the grand old party. The current developments are expected to severely dent the Congress’ bid in the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

Before the commencement of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had sent shockwaves in Congress’ Maharashtra unit after resigning as the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly. He did not reveal his next course of action but the rumours had begun circulating that he was likely to quit the party and join the BJP ranks ahead of the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative elections.