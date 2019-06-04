Latest NewsIndia

Election Defeat: JD (S) President resigns

Jun 4, 2019, 08:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Karnataka, JD(S) President H Vishwanath resigned from his post today owing to the poll debacle in the recent Lok Sabha election. Addressing media persons in Bengaluru, Vishwanath made the announcement saying that he takes moral responsibility for the party winning just one seat in the polls.

He blamed the Congress for the defeat of Deve Gowda in Tumkur and that of Chief Minister’s son Nikhil from Mandya.

Vishwanath also expressed his unhappiness with Congress leader Siddaramaiah on his functioning as the Chairman of the coordination committee and preparation of common agenda for the two partners to run the coalition government in the state.

Vishwanath had assumed the charge of JD(S) party president in August last year after quitting Congress.

Tags

Related Articles

Dance teacher asks students to remove clothes, case registered

Apr 18, 2019, 09:07 am IST

Daisy flower beckons the Christmas

Dec 1, 2018, 08:54 pm IST

Best Critically Acclaimed Bollywood Movies of 2017 that charmed the Audience

Dec 30, 2017, 10:06 am IST
Congress

CM Kumaraswamy’s controversial statement: I am at the mercy of the Congress

May 28, 2018, 01:47 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close