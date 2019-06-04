Election Defeat: JD (S) President resigns

In Karnataka, JD(S) President H Vishwanath resigned from his post today owing to the poll debacle in the recent Lok Sabha election. Addressing media persons in Bengaluru, Vishwanath made the announcement saying that he takes moral responsibility for the party winning just one seat in the polls.

He blamed the Congress for the defeat of Deve Gowda in Tumkur and that of Chief Minister’s son Nikhil from Mandya.

Vishwanath also expressed his unhappiness with Congress leader Siddaramaiah on his functioning as the Chairman of the coordination committee and preparation of common agenda for the two partners to run the coalition government in the state.

Vishwanath had assumed the charge of JD(S) party president in August last year after quitting Congress.