Latest NewsBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Jun 4, 2019, 04:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian rupee rised against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. The Indian rupee strengthed against the US dollar as it was backed by sustained foreign fund inflow in the Indian market.

The Indian rupee has risen up to 26 paise to reach 69 against the US dollar. In the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 69.10 against the dollar and then it gained a upward movement. Yesterday, the Indian rupee closed at 69.26 against the US dollar.

On Monday, the Foreign Instititu=ioanl Investors has pumped around 3,068.88 crore rupees in the Indian capital market. This has backed the Indian rupee.

Tags

Related Articles

This is Why SRK only Visit Restaurents wife Gauri Khan has designed

Nov 14, 2018, 07:34 am IST

Here is an Illustrated guide to the 9 different kinds of breasts shape

Dec 26, 2017, 11:24 pm IST

In name of security, J&K bars public from key road in Kashmir

Apr 5, 2019, 02:09 pm IST
sexonflight

Couple who met on plane caught having sex

Mar 20, 2018, 02:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close