Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian rupee rised against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. The Indian rupee strengthed against the US dollar as it was backed by sustained foreign fund inflow in the Indian market.

The Indian rupee has risen up to 26 paise to reach 69 against the US dollar. In the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 69.10 against the dollar and then it gained a upward movement. Yesterday, the Indian rupee closed at 69.26 against the US dollar.

On Monday, the Foreign Instititu=ioanl Investors has pumped around 3,068.88 crore rupees in the Indian capital market. This has backed the Indian rupee.