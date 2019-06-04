Journalists Irritated by Seeing Whom Indian Cricket Team Sent For Press Conference

Addressing the media is a big part of an event like world cup and Indian team actually managed to irritate the media by sending net bowlers to address the press!

With two days left for India’s first game against South Africa, it was expected that at least coach Ravi Shastri or a senior player or support staff would address the media as it has been the norm in any bilateral series with skipper Virat Kohli coming on the pre-match day.

India send net bowlers – Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar to interact with the media, but the move backfired as the team media decided to boycott the press conference.

Indian team’s media manager informed the waiting journalists that since Chahar and Avesh are going back on Tuesday (Khaleel is staying back), it was felt that they should get an opportunity to interact with the media.

The senior media persons said that the session can be called off in such a situation, as it isn’t fair to either media or the young bowlers who aren’t really a part of the Indian contingent for the World Cup and are hence not authorised to speak on their behalf.