Massive Safety Breach, ‘Hole’ Detected in Air India Flight

Jun 4, 2019, 07:18 am IST
A gaping hole was found in an Air India aircraft carrying 225 passengers, exposing a massive security breach. The flight was cordoned off as soon as it landed in San Fransisco.

The flight, AI-183, had taken off from New Delhi on Sunday and the route is considered as one of the world’s longest.

Air India has begun an internal investigation into the incident.

“Boeing B777 aircraft, VT-ALH arrived in SFO on AI 183. During walk around inspection on arrival, a small cut/crack on bottom right corner of left side to entry door. Air India is trying to get help from the local aircraft maintainence repair agencies for the repair, failing which men and material would be sent from India,” Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar told ANI.

