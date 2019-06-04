Mehbooba Mufti Says Pakistan is a Stake Holder in Kashmir Issue, Check Out Gautam Gambhir’s Reply

The cricketer-turned-BJP politician Gautam Gambhir and Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti are at each other’s throat again. There was a series of heated verbal exchange between them through Twitter that eventually led to Mehbooba Mufti blocking Gambhir on Twitter. After a gap, the war of words has started again.

The recent problem is that Mehbooba Mufti described Pakistan as a “stakeholder” in the “Kashmir problem” and batted for involving it too to solve the tangle.

“Since 1947, Kashmir’s been looked through the prism of security by successive governments. It’s a political problem that needs a political redressal by involving all stakeholders inc Pak. Expecting a quick fix through brute force by newly appointed HM is ridiculously naive” she wrote on Twitter.

Gautam Gambhir was not going to let that go outside his off stump, as he gave an awesome reply!