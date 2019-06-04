Monasila: The mystery behind the smile unravels

A new study says that Monalisa’s smile may be forced. Researchers at St George’s, University of London set out to investigate the truth of Monalisa’s smile.

They had applied neuroscientific principles to the world known painting. The painting was divided using chimeric face technique, cutting the mouth in half and placing each half against the mirror image.

The research says that the Italian polymath da Vinci has made alterations in the original face. It is identified that he has deliberately raised her upper lip to make a smirk.