Latest NewsTechnology

Monasila: The mystery behind the smile unravels

Jun 4, 2019, 08:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

A new study says that Monalisa’s smile may be forced. Researchers at St George’s, University of London set out to investigate the truth of Monalisa’s smile.

They had applied neuroscientific principles to the world known painting. The painting was divided using chimeric face technique, cutting the mouth in half and placing each half against the mirror image.

The research says that the Italian polymath da Vinci has made alterations in the original face. It is identified that he has deliberately raised her upper lip to make a smirk.

Tags

Related Articles

You Won’t be Able to Take your Eyes Off this 19 Year Old Girl. Check Out Her Pics

Oct 21, 2018, 08:10 pm IST

VT Balram Gives a Mouth Shutting Reply to M M Mani’s Troll

Mar 15, 2019, 10:43 am IST
New-born-thug-life

“Oh life try me”: New born’s attitude goes viral in social media

Jun 14, 2017, 11:42 am IST

PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 44,000crore in J&K

Feb 3, 2019, 02:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close