Priyanka Chopra Wants to be the Prime Minister of India. Guess Whom She Wants to be the President

Politics, Bollywood and Cricket are the three forces that dominate in India. Often people make switch from one field to the other as the reason Loksabha elections have shown where a number of bollywood celebrities had contested. Actress Priyanka Chopra has now revealed her wish, but guess what she wants to be the prime minister of India. Well that’s not all, she wants Nick jonas to be the president!

“I would love to run for Prime Minister of India. I would love Nick to run for President,” Priyanka said.

“I don’t like the things associated with politics, but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never,” the 36-year-old actress added.

Priyanka said she has tried to remain apolitical throughout her life because she likes to “cheer for humanity”. The actress could not deny the fact that her 26-year-old husband Nick would make a great leader. “He’s not afraid to use the word feminist and I love that,” she said.