Sheikh Mohammed celebrates Eid Al Fitr with family: Photos

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai has celebrated Eid Al Fitr with his family.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council shared a picture of his father, Sheikh Mohammed surrounded by the youngest members of the Maktoum family.

On Tuesday morning, Sheikh Mohammed performed the Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel Mosque. He was accompanied by his sons, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.