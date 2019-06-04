Latest NewsGulf

Sheikh Mohammed celebrates Eid Al Fitr with family: Photos

Jun 4, 2019, 09:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai has celebrated Eid Al Fitr with his family.

View this post on Instagram

#family ??

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council shared a picture of his father, Sheikh Mohammed surrounded by the youngest members of the Maktoum family.

View this post on Instagram

?????? ????? ???? ??? ???? ??? ???? ?????? @hhshkmohd

A post shared by Latifa M R Al Maktoum (@latifamrm1) on

View this post on Instagram

???? ???? ???? You are my Eid

A post shared by Latifa M R Al Maktoum (@latifamrm1) on

On Tuesday morning, Sheikh Mohammed performed the Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel Mosque. He was accompanied by his sons, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

Tags

Related Articles

Nick Jonas buys a luxury house worth $6.5 million for Priyanka Chopra: See Pics

Oct 24, 2018, 03:01 pm IST

FIFA WorldCup 2018: Protest Amidst Match For Allowing Women in to Stadium

Jun 16, 2018, 02:17 pm IST

Twitter bans right-wing activist Laura Loomer

Nov 24, 2018, 03:49 pm IST

Class 11th student arrested for molesting Class 5th student

Dec 17, 2017, 05:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close