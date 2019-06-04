The party traditions will be continued says P.J.Joseph

The party traditions during the time of K.M.Mani will be continued says P.J.Joseph. He will become chairman, Jose K Mani will be working chairman and C.F.Joseph will be the party leader in Assembly. Parliamentary party meeting will not be there tomorrow. The state committee will meet only after thorough discussions.

Kerala Congress (J) chairman Johny Nelloor met P J Joseph. Reports say that he asked the leaders to work jointly instead of a split. Parliamentary Party meeting should be called after electing the chairman responded Jose K Mani.

The possibilities for the split are still there. Jose K Mani faction is forcing to call the state committee thereby to ensure their dominance. This request is ignored by Joseph faction