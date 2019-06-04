Latest NewsSports

This Famous German Footballer Sends his Wishes For Virat Kohli and Team India. Check this Out

Jun 4, 2019, 06:42 am IST
The Indian cricket team is all set to play their first match of the ICC World Cup tomorrow and the fans and pundits are eagerly waiting to see how India is going to go about their business. Wishes are pouring in from all corners and German footballer Thomas Muller has won Indian hearts with his heartwarming wishes.

“I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia #esmuellert,” wrote Muller on his Twitter handle while also sharing a picture of himself donning India’s World Cup jersey.

