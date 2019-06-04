Trinamool Congress to send 20 lakh ‘Jai Hind’, ‘Jai Bangla’ cards to PM Modi

Mamata Banerjee-led party is planning to send 20 lakh cards with ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Bangla’ messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to a report by ‘The Telegraph’, ‘the plan is part of a bid by Trinamool to oppose ‘the BJP’s attempt to use ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as a party slogan by mixing religion with politics to spread hatred’.

This comes after a BJP leader had said that he will be sending 10 lakh postcards with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to Banerjee. Ever since the Lok Sabha Elections, both parties are embroiled in bitter politics. With hawkish, hard line ‘Hindutva’ agenda, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to mock and taunt the Chief Minister of West Bengal. Recently, two video clips went viral that showed Banerjee getting agitated with groups of people chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Mamata has already formed “Bongo Jononi Bahini” for the women and “Jai Hind Bahini” for the youths to fight the alleged atrocities inflicted on people by the BJP.

While the Chief Minister has maintained that she doesn’t have the problem with the chants. It is the politicisation of Ram chants that she is opposing. In backdrop of the political rivalry, the chasm is getting deeper between the Centre and the West Bengal state government. So far, Banerjee has not met or dialled up the new Cabinet. In fact, she had rejected the invite for PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.