A fitting victory: Modi’s progress card never finds red mark

2019 elections were in a way a crucial turn for the nation itself. Whether we admit it or not Modi’s victory is a natural consequence of his consistent work.

Being a star campaigner himself Modi outlined his vision of future India through his speeches. He highlighted the programmes and schemes introduced by his government. The verdict was a poetic justice as his governance brought tremendous development all along with the nation. The main achievement of his governance was bringing structural reforms which were aligned to the nation over the years.

Demonetization limited black money and GST reduced the burden of numerous indirect taxes levied upon the citizens. The infrastructural developments cashed into votes in this mandate. The people rural and urban alike stood with Modi who seems to be a man of the millennium. The verdict is the greatest evidence that Modi is the rightful choice for this nation. His schemes had touched the lives of many.

Modi won because he also shares the dream of every Indian to bring the nation at the peak of the world.