“A.N Shamseer MLA Conspired to Kill Me,” Says Independent Candidate at Vadakara-Nazir

Kannur: Independent candidate from Vadakara-C.O.T Nazir has said that it was A.N Shamseer MLA who conspired to kill him. He also alleged that despite giving a statement against Shamseer, police are trying to upset the case.

Nazir said that the attack against him post the polls was an attempt to corner P Jayarajan. Nazir had opined earlier that Jayarajan has no role in the attack against him. Nazir had told police that it was a few local leaders along with a prominent leader at Thalassery that plotted to kill him.

V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs had earlier alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to topple the case to help Shamseer MLA.