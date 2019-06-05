Actor Harish Perady criticizes Murali Gopi for anti-left statements

Malayalam actor Harish Perady has come forward criticising actor – scriptwriter Murali Gopi for his anti-left statements. Perady who rise into fame after portraying the role of an arrogant Communist leader in the critically acclaimed Malayalam film ‘Left Right Left’ penned by Murali Gopi has criticised the script writer’s latest film “Lucifer’s dialogues also.

Perady on his Facebook page shared a post in which he raises his criticism against Murali Gopi sharing the anti-communist scenes from the film Left Right Left in the social media.

Harish perady wrote on Facebook that although the film has given him personal gains he did not accept the politics of the film. The script of the film is brilliant that is why made necessary rehearsals and done the film. It is political responsibility to oppose the intellectual exercise of the scriptwriter of the film by sharing the scenes from the film on the occasion of left’s biggest electoral defeat.

Murali Gopi wrote in Facebook that “On this 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protests, here’s sharing a fan-made montage of an LRL scene, one of the main reference points of which, is the June Fourth Incident of 1989 and the “Tank Man resistance” that followed”.