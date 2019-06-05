Australian Police’s Gesture: An act of denying freedom of expression

The Australian Police raided the Sydney headquarters of ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) following the articles about the misconduct of Australian forces in Afghanistan was out.

The gesture invited sharp criticism from the media people. The prominent journalist noted that this is an onslaught upon the freedom of the press. This threatening step by the officers was the consequence of revealing the unlawful killing and misconduct done by the Australian forces in Afghanistan.

The officers, on the other hand, said that the documents published by the media were part of secret security files. They said that national security will be hampered by such acts.

ABC journalists were live-tweeting the raid. The media responded that they stand by their journalists and will continue working without fear.