Latest NewsIndia

Ayodhya Ram Temple: VHP calls meeting, says construction to begin in 18 months

Jun 5, 2019, 10:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called a meeting of the organisation’s top leaders latter this month to discuss the issue of Ayodhya Ram temple. The VHP has asserted that the construction for the Ram temple will begin in 18 months.

Alok Kumar, the Working President of the VHP, made it clear that his organisation will not wait “indefinitely” on Ram temple construction and has decided to “remind” the Narendra Modi government about its promise within the first month of its second term.

Kumar said VHP’s ‘margdarshak samiti’ will meet in Haridwar on June 19-20 to discuss the matter and pass a resolution which will be handed over to Prime Minister Modi.

The matter is currently before the Supreme Court which recently appointed a three-member committee of negotiators to talk to all the stakeholders and give a report by August 15.

Tags

Related Articles

These are the Indian cricket team captains who clinched Under-19 World Cup

Feb 3, 2018, 09:46 pm IST

What has happened to the North Korean leader’s right hand and aide ?

Dec 15, 2017, 09:08 am IST

Sabarimala Verdict: Government Holds Meeting While Devotees Demand Justice

Oct 10, 2018, 10:23 am IST

Saffron flavored chocolates to hit the markets soon

Feb 18, 2018, 04:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close