Ayodhya Ram Temple: VHP calls meeting, says construction to begin in 18 months

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called a meeting of the organisation’s top leaders latter this month to discuss the issue of Ayodhya Ram temple. The VHP has asserted that the construction for the Ram temple will begin in 18 months.

Alok Kumar, the Working President of the VHP, made it clear that his organisation will not wait “indefinitely” on Ram temple construction and has decided to “remind” the Narendra Modi government about its promise within the first month of its second term.

Kumar said VHP’s ‘margdarshak samiti’ will meet in Haridwar on June 19-20 to discuss the matter and pass a resolution which will be handed over to Prime Minister Modi.

The matter is currently before the Supreme Court which recently appointed a three-member committee of negotiators to talk to all the stakeholders and give a report by August 15.