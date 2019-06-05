KeralaLatest News

‘During this period of persecution, I can only pray’: Abdul Nasir Maudany shares a Facebook post

Jun 5, 2019, 06:47 pm IST
Abdul Nasir Maudany has shared a Facebook post on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. He in the Facebook post says that although there is a famous Eid Ghagh near the house in Bangalore he is imposed to pray at the room because of the limitation imposed by the state. He also said that during this period of persecution, I can only pray.

Mahdani was accused of being involved in 1998 Coimbatore bombings but was acquitted of all charges after spending nine and half years in Coimbatore Central Prison. Later involvement in 2008 Bangalore serial blast. He is under judicial custody in relation with the 2008 Bangalore serial blasts. But his involvement is unproven as of yet as trials are still being held. Allegations against Maudany are yet to be proved.

????? ????????? ???????????…????????????????? ???? ???????? ????????????? ????? ????????? ????????? ????? ?????????…

Gepostet von Abdul Nasir Maudany am Dienstag, 4. Juni 2019

