Explosive-like materials found on Shalimar Express

The railway police and Mumbai city police have found explosive-like materials from the Kolkata-Mumbai Shalimar Express. The materials were found after the train’s arrival in Mumbai on Wednesday. The train had arrived at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in the city at 7.30 in the morning.

Seven plastic pipes filled with what appeared to be firecracker powder, connected to batteries with wires, were found on the train when it was being cleaned up at Kurla carshed. The seized materials were sent to a forensic science laboratory for further investigation.

A letter with a mobile number and an unidentified man’s photograph were also found along with the pipes. Policemen from the Tilaknagar police station is investigating the case.

While railway officials initially said the suspicious materials found on the train appeared to be gelatin sticks, police said they were plastic pipes. S.K. Jain, divisional railway manager of the Central Railway, said the explosives did not seem to be highly dangerous, but the discovery was taken seriously and the matter was being investigated thoroughly.