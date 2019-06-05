FAKE NEWS SPREADING; case registered against these men for spreading fake news on Nipah

The Kerala government has taken strict measures against the spreading of fake news through social media. The Ernakulam District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla has asserted that cases have been registered against two social media users for spreading fake news related to Nipah.

“Strict action will be taken against those who spread fake news through social media,” he asserted.

It has been asserted that Special teams are looking into tracing people who come in contact with the 23-year-old student.

The teams are also working towards capacity building training, call center management, communication with the experts’ team, and coordination with various departments.

Another team is set for monitoring social media to avoid spreading fake news and false information.

No travel advisory has been issued so far.

Arrangements have been made to provide food to those who have been isolated in the hospital. “If the need arises, we will also make arrangements to give food packets to those who have been quarantined at home,” he asserted