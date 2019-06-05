Handmade bombs seized and stored at Forest Department office explode; Details Inside

In a major explosion that happened in the Maharashtra State Forest Department has caused no casualties so far. The incident happened 30kms away from the center of Pune.

According to the reports asserted by the Pune Police, the incident happened between 4 am and 4 30 am.

The reports say that the around 90 small handmade bombs mainly used for poaching which were seized by forest authorities were stored in the office and this in the report is noted as the main reason for the explosion.

These handmade ‘bombs’ comprise of explosive powder, small pellets and stones and are used by poachers in their hunting of wildlife. Around 90 such bombs were seized from the Tamhini Wildlife Sanctuary by forest officials sometime back. They were stored at the Forest Department’s rented office in Paud,” asserted the Ashok Dhumal who is the Police Inspector, Paud Police Station.

It is also asserted that the blast might happen because of the improper storage.