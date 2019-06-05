ICC World Cup 2019 : Here’s the full list of Indian squad

Dinesh Karthik has beaten Rishabh Pant in the race to become the second wicket-keeper in the Indian team for the ICC World Cup in England and Wales.

The team of selectors, led by M.S.K. Prasad picked the 15-member squad. Vijay Shankar goes to the showpiece event as the number four batsman and Ravindra Jadeja has been picked as the third spinner ahead of a fourth pacer. KL Rahul joined in as the back-up opener.

While skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah picked themselves on the back of some consistent show in recent times, there were three main areas of concern that the selectors needed to take a call on.

Here is the complete list of players in the squad:

Rohit Sharma

Shikhar Dhawan

KL Rahul

Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni

Kedar Jadhav

Vijay Shankar

Hardik Pandya

Kuldeep Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Mohammed Shami

Jasprit Bumrah

Ravindra Jadeja

Dinesh Karthik.