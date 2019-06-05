ICC World Cup: India defeated South Africa by 6 wickets

In cricket, Indian has defeated South Africa by 6 wickets in ICC cricket world cup. Thus India has started their world cup campaign by a victory.

After winning the toss, South Africa opted to bat. South Africa set a 228 run victory target for India.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed four wickets, helping India restrict South Africa to a sub-par 227 for 9. Jasprit Bumrah set the tone with twin blows in his opening spell. Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming in place of Mohammed Shami was impressive in his second spell, claiming two wickets.

Rohit Sharma’s century (122 not out off 144 balls) helped India for the victory. Shikhar Dhawan fell cheaply in the sixth over. Virat Kohli and Rohit also ensured that India does not lose another wicket inside the powerplay. Kohli fell after Quinton de Kock took a sensational one-handed catch.

Rohit and KL Rahul (26 off 42 balls) stitched a good partnership and got India back in the game. MS Dhoni also contributed with the bat, scoring 34 runs. Hardik Pandya’s quickfire 15 off 7 balls helped India get across the line with 15 balls to spare.

Score Board:

South Africa 227 – 9 (50.0 overs)

India 230 – 4 (47.3 overs)