ICC World Cup India Vs South Africa; India throttles up; See scores from first 25 overs

Jun 5, 2019, 05:05 pm IST
When India completed the first 25 overs of their first innings against South Africa, it seems the fans have something to cherish and to get relaxed about. According to the scoreboard, South Africa has lost 5 wickets where they could score only 107 runs using 25 overs from India.

The Indian paceman Jaspreet Bumrah was able to take both the wickets of South African openers in the initial stages of the game

We could say India has taken the control of their opening game of the world cup on Wednesday.

India which is among the top tournament favorites is playing their first game in the round-robin event that concludes on July 14 in London.

