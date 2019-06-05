Ilayaraja Gets Angry With an Officer For Bringing Water to Singers. Watch Video

Legendary Music director Ilayaraja has caught himself in a new controversy after he couldn’t keep his temper down against a security officer who brought water to singers on stage. It was on a programme conducted to celebrate the music maestro’s birthday that the incident occurred and the video has gone viral. The officer who left the stage after giving water was called back and abused.

“Did anyone ask you to bring water?” asked Ilayaraja and he insisted that the officer should reply through the mic. The officer replied that it was a job that he normally did but Ilayaraja continued to shower heated words on him. The officer soon brought himself down to the knees but that did not stop Ilayaraja from continuing what he was doing.

The musician said that such acts that affect the viewers who paid to watch the show are not proper.

The programme also had eminent singers like S.P Balasubrahmaniam, Yesudas, Mano participating. It was the celebration of Ilayaraja’s 75th birthday. Watch video here