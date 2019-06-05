Latest NewsIndia

Ilayaraja Gets Angry With an Officer For Bringing Water to Singers. Watch Video

Jun 5, 2019, 07:33 am IST
Less than a minute

Legendary Music director Ilayaraja has caught himself in a new controversy after he couldn’t keep his temper down against a security officer who brought water to singers on stage. It was on a programme conducted to celebrate the music maestro’s birthday that the incident occurred and the video has gone viral. The officer who left the stage after giving water was called back and abused.

“Did anyone ask you to bring water?” asked Ilayaraja and he insisted that the officer should reply through the mic. The officer replied that it was a job that he normally did but Ilayaraja continued to shower heated words on him. The officer soon brought himself down to the knees but that did not stop Ilayaraja from continuing what he was doing.

The musician said that such acts that affect the viewers who paid to watch the show are not proper.

The programme also had eminent singers like S.P Balasubrahmaniam, Yesudas, Mano participating. It was the celebration of Ilayaraja’s 75th birthday. Watch video here

Tags

Related Articles

BCCI clueless about actual winners: As fate stops Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 final match

Jan 12, 2018, 04:40 pm IST

Gandhi statue removed after student’s protest

Dec 13, 2018, 09:50 pm IST

Man attempts to Sell Child for Rs. 2,500 for Wife’s Treatment

Aug 31, 2018, 04:07 pm IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Priyanka Chaturvedi Joins Shiv Sena

Apr 19, 2019, 02:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close