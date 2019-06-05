India and Japan strengthens their ties through visionary heads

India-Japan relation is in a turning point as both countries rely on the respective Prime Ministers’ vision for mutual growth. External Affairs Minister S Jaisankar said that both countries will take up the ‘Modi- Abe’ vision forward. After a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono, Jaisankar added that both the nation would maintain close contact for taking up this vision further.

The Japanese minister is said to have congratulated him over the new role and highlighted India’s role as a global power in making the Indo-Pacific region free and open.

Modi has visited Japan last year and the Japanese head would visit the nation this year. Mr. Jaisankar got invited to the G-20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in November. Both ministers focused on their combined working in many matters of common interest. Japan is a country which is close to New Delhi