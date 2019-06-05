Latest NewsSports

“India’s World Cup preparations appear to be going well” Australian Journalist Mocks Ravi Shastri

Jun 5, 2019, 11:49 am IST
Dennis Freedman, a self-announced fan of Pakistan Cricket team who is famous on Twitter has taken a dig at Ravi Shastri. With only hours to go before India’s opening World Cup, cricket world is discussing this completely ‘uncricket’ topic. It was a picture where Indian coach and former player Ravi Shastri was seen along with a couple of hot girls that Freedman used to troll him.

India’s World Cup preparations appear to be going well” wrote Freedman on Twitter.

An Indian fan was clearly not impressed with the photo as the comment read: “He is better than playboy Warne who got his mms with 2 girls leaked (sic).”

Earlier, the Indian team had irritated media by sending net bowlers – Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, and Deepak Chahar to interact with the media, but the move backfired as the team media decided to boycott the press conference.

The senior media persons said that the session can be called off in such a situation, as it isn’t fair to either media or the young bowlers who aren’t really a part of the Indian contingent for the World Cup and are hence not authorized to speak on their behalf.

