 International Yoga Day 2019 : Make yoga integral part of life,says PM Modi

Jun 5, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to make yoga an integral part of their lives and also to inspire others to do the same. In a tweet, he shared an animated video where he is doing Trikonasana — a yoga pose.

Emphasising that the benefits of yoga are tremendous, he said: “On June 21, we will mark Yoga Day 2019. I urge you all to make yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same.” The government has been organising various yoga events on the day since it was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015.

