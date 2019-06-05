“Khiladi” fame Dinyar Contractor passes away

The Veteran actor who is also the theatre legend Dinyar Contractor, has now passed away. The legend had played magnificent roles in the films like Baadshah and Khiladi,

He was 79 and has been suffering from old age related health issues.

contractor will be cremated at the Worli prayer hall for Parsis at 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The acotr is most commonly known for his comical roles and was a Padma Shri award winner.

“Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers,” PM Modi tweeted, while also sharing a photo of his meeting with Contractor.