Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

“Khiladi” fame Dinyar Contractor passes away

Jun 5, 2019, 02:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Veteran actor who is also the theatre legend Dinyar Contractor, has now passed away. The legend had played magnificent roles in the films like Baadshah and Khiladi,

He was 79 and has been suffering from old age related health issues.

contractor will be cremated at the Worli prayer hall for Parsis at 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The acotr is most commonly known for his comical roles and was a Padma Shri award winner.

“Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers,” PM Modi tweeted, while also sharing a photo of his meeting with Contractor.

Tags

Related Articles

BJP numbers

Days ahead are hopeful for BJP in Rajya Sabha following polls for number of seats

Feb 26, 2018, 07:31 am IST
Rahulo

BJP unit blocks Rahul Gandhi from inaugurating road made under Narendra Modi’s fund

Apr 16, 2018, 04:34 pm IST

Actor Fawad Khan Denies Polio Vaccine to His Daughter, FIR Filed Against Him

Feb 21, 2019, 11:23 am IST
smuggler’s wife

Smugglers’ Wife Caught With 60kg Drugs While Escaping Rivals

Aug 7, 2018, 08:03 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close