Left supporters voted for BJP in Lok sabha polls, says Sitaram Yechury

Jun 5, 2019, 07:32 am IST
Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury admitted that the Left Front’s vote base in West Bengal has shifted towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in recent concluded Lok Sabha elections .He said, “People were traditionally voted for the left but in this polarization many have voted BJP to defeat All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)”.

While speaking to slogans fight between BJP and TMC, Yechury said that Ultimately it’s not about ‘Jai Shri Ram’ or ‘Jai Hind’ the question is about protecting India as we know which the constitution defines as a secular democratic republic.

