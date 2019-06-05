Latest NewsIndiaNEWSEntertainment

Legal Victory for Ilayaraja; Madras HC rules in; says he holds rights over his songs

Jun 5, 2019, 07:51 pm IST
The Madras High Court has passed rules in favor of the enigma singer Illayaraja. The court has asserted that the musicians still hold the rights over all the compositions.

The court has heard a civil suit filed by the music composer in 2014 asking tho restrain Malaysia based music label Agi Music Echo Recording from monetizing his songs without his permission.

The company has claimed that the singer breached the legal agreements in 2007.

The agreement did not mention the time period and could only be considered for five years. The court has dismissed the 2013 petition and allowed us to go for collecting damages from 2012.” said Iilayarajas advocate.

As per the agreement in 2007, Ilayaraja has assigned the copyright to his wife who later entered into a sound Recording licensing Agreement with the plaintiff company.

cho recording company for copyright violation. He had accused them of violating the copyrights of his songs and for not paying him royalty.

