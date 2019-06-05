Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

“Lost 590Kg of Ganja? Dont Panic, get in and claim it ” tweets Assam Police

Jun 5, 2019, 06:25 pm IST
This was the most bizarre tweet made so far in 2019, the Assam Police has asked about the owner of a huge consignment of cannabis and urged the woner to ” please get in touch ” with them as soon as possible with a smiley icon.

“Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don’t panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police They will help you out, for sure 😉 Great job Team Dhubri,” Assam Police tweeted on its official handle on Tuesday night. tweeted the Assam police.

The photo shared shows over 50 cartons as large as a suitcase. The police had confiscated the consignment from the truck in a night operation.

