Malayali’s who joined ISIS wants to return home

Some of the Malayali’s who joined the international Islamic terrorist organization ISIS wants to return home. Firoz, a native of Kasaragod has expressed his wish to return home. It is also said that two more are with him.

Firoz has called a relative and expressed his wish to return home. He also enquired about the current situation of his home town. He also informed that two more Malayali’s are with him who also wants to return. Firoz has expressed this wish a month ago through a telephonic conversation.

Firoz and others with him are supposed to be in Syria. Firoz, an employee of Peace school in Kasaragod has left to Syria in 2016 December. He was recruited to ISIS through Abdul Rashid who was also an employee of Peace school.

The intelligence agencies are keenly watching the movements of Firoz. They are also investigating the number from which he has called.