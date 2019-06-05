Mamata Banerjee extends Eid greetings, people reply with ‘Jai Shri Ram’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday conveyed her greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. “Heartiest wishes to all on the occasion of #EidUlFitr Religion is a matter of personal faith but festivals are universal. Let us preserve this spirit of unity and live together in peace and harmony. #EidMubarak,” said Banerjee on Twitter.

Interestingly, unlike previous years, soon after the Bengal chief minister posted the tweet, people started replying with “Jai Shri Ram”.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who took part in several Iftar parties over the last few days, prayed for unity, peace and happiness on this occasion.

“Today, like previous years, I took part in Iftar organised by Kolkata Municipal Corporation. People from all communities and all walks of life were present. My prayers for unity, peace, prosperity and happiness for all,” she tweeted.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated across the country on Wednesday as the moon was sighted on Tuesday evening.