Man finds insect in McDonald’s Burger, gets this shocking compensation after five years

The man who accidentally ended up eating an insect inside his burger which is served from the McDonald’s will receive 70,000 rupees as compensation. The man is identified as Sandeep Saxena.

It has been asserted that he had eaten an insect in his McAloo Tikki burger five years ago.

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission took the order of a district forum and ordered the payment.

In their defense, McDonald’s said that they had not received a copy of the order from the forum. Member (judicial) OP Gupta said, “The only legitimate inference which can be drawn is that counsel for the appellant wanted to fool this commission by making an allegation in the air.”

The district forum ordered McDonald’s to pay Rs 895 for the complainant’s treatment, Rs 50,000 for the mental agony caused to him and Rs 20,000 as the cost of litigation. The complainant is to be paid within 60 days of the receipt of the order and for any delay in compliance McDonald’s will have to pay 9 percent interest on the awarded (compensation) amount to the complainant.