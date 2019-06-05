Masked men carry ISIS flag raises Pakistan slogans on J& K after Eid prayer

A number of masked men displaying Islamic State(ISIS) and Pakistan national flags appeared on Wednesday on the streets of the old city’s Nowhatta area in Jammu and Kashmir and raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

Immediately after the Eid prayers, scores of them came out carrying the IS, Lashkar e Taiba flags and raised slogans like “Musa, Musa, Zakir Musa”, “Hum Kya Chahte Azadi, Azadi”, “Pakistan Zindabad” and displaying posters carrying pictures of militants.

They marched through the streets, and dozens of other youths joined them until security forces intercepted them after half a kilometre from the Jamia Masjid. In response, the marchers pelted stones at the security forces, who resorted to tear smoke and pellet gunshots to disperse the crowd.

These clashes were witnessed in Srinagar, Sopore, Anantnag and Kupwara towns in the Kashmir Valley after the Eid prayers.