Nipah Virus : 311 persons under observation in Kerala

The health condition of the student from Ernakulam who has been confirmed to be a Nipah patient has improved, says a press note released by Medical Board.

Meanwhile, 311 persons are under observation for Nipah fever, the government has informed. Four persons have been shifted to the isolation ward. Three among them are those who tended to the patient. The persons under observation are people from Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki and Kollam.

The Medical bulletin has made it clear that currently, there is no chance for the hospital staff or other patients in the hospital to get infected by Nipah virus.

In the hospital, a detail list of people who closely mingled with the Nipah patients is being prepared and the health condition of each one of them is being monitored every day.